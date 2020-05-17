Carl Warden, son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Carl E. Warden, passed away peacefully at home May 4, 2020, after battling declining health for several years. He had a decorated business career but was also known for his unselfish commitment to helping others. Carl leaves behind his devoted wife Vickie of 40 years, 4 children, Stephanie, Eric, Scott and Wendy; eight grandchildren; and his sister, Jo Lynne Burgh.

Carl was born March 7, 1939, in Lake Charles, La., He attended Lake Charles High School where he won State Championships in AAA football, basketball and track. Carl went on to play football at Tulane University and graduated with a business degree.

He moved to California in 1964 to pursue a career as a stockbroker. Once there, he transitioned into corporate finance where he cultivated his technique in financing early stage business ventures. He was known for his creativity and for surrounding himself with smart, talented and hardworking teammates. Carl loved to "huddle in a mud puddle" and the "art of the deal." Allwaste, Sanifill, US Liquids and Nyfix were just a few of his career milestones. The friendships and experiences forged in those years of his career were never forgotten and often discussed.

Never sought for attention or recognition, Carl and Vickie enjoyed helping others. Carl always believed he was lucky and loved applying his skillset and financial network of close friends and family to positively impact others. Numerous philanthropies were supported over the years including Foster Angels of Texas, the V Foundation, the Settlement Home for Children of Austin and Boys and Girls Village of Louisiana but perhaps most notable, are the incredible number of personal philanthropic stories.

Carl loved the game of golf. He was an avid player and was a true ambassador of the game. Carl was passionate about junior golf and was often seen hanging out with the kids at Los Altos Country Club. He used the game as a tool and platform to teach kids etiquette like shaking hands properly and social skills that would be used for the remainder of their lives and in business.

A celebration of life will be held later at Los Altos Golf & Country Club. Contributions can be made to any of Carl's favorite charities: Foster Angels of Texas, The V Foundation, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Boys and Girls Village of Louisiana and McNeese Foundation-LCHS Teachers of Excellence Scholarship Fund. Carl will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store