Carl William Lewis Jr
1935 - 2020
Carl William Lewis Jr., 85, passed Aug. 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He resided in Iowa and on the Calcasieu River for the past 35 years. He was born to his late parents Viola and Carl Lewis Sr. on Jan. 2, 1935, in El Paso, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Aviation mechanic. Upon discharge, he worked at Northrup Gruman and Boeing until retirement. He was an avid artist and craftsman, there was nothing he couldn't make or fix. Some knew him as, "Grandaddy, Chief, or Mr. Lew." Upon meeting him, he always left a lasting impression!
He is survived by his four children, daughter Lynn and husband Philip Edwards of Lake Charles; one son, Keenan and wife Stephanie Lewis of Chicago, Ill.; daughter, Laurie and husband Ray Ridge of Needsville, Texas; and daughter, Carol and husband Kevin McNulty of Houston, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Alecia, Ebeth, Philip, Jennifer, Jessica, Stephen, Sarah, Dana, Jordan, Liam, Julia and Nate; 15 great-grandchildren, Courtney, Oliver, Emma, Gracie, Ellie, Waylon, Lane, Addi, Mia, A.J., Fletcher, Addy, Toler, Sparrow and Piper; one great-great-grandchild, Sawyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jewel Lorene Fields Windom.
We would like to give a heart felt thank you to the nurses and staff at Heart of Hospice, we couldn't have done it without you!
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Arrangements are pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Smiles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
