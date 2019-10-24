|
|
Carla Sue Carlquist, 45, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
She was born on July 16, 1974, in Minnesota, and resided in the Moss Bluff/Lake Charles area since 2001. She will be remembered for her bubbly personality, contagious smile and willingness to help anyone in need.
She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Klasen of Moss Bluff; a son, Trey Fontenot of Lake Charles; three sisters, Christy Mullin, Carrie Legler and Marie Haugen of Minnesota; and three grandchildren, Avery, Alaska and Josiah.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Haugen; mother, Donna Geror; and brother, Daniel Scullion.
A celebration of Carla's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 24, 2019