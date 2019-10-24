Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Carla Carlquist
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Carla Sue Carlquist


1974 - 2019
Carla Sue Carlquist Obituary
Carla Sue Carlquist, 45, of Lake Charles, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
She was born on July 16, 1974, in Minnesota, and resided in the Moss Bluff/Lake Charles area since 2001. She will be remembered for her bubbly personality, contagious smile and willingness to help anyone in need.
She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Klasen of Moss Bluff; a son, Trey Fontenot of Lake Charles; three sisters, Christy Mullin, Carrie Legler and Marie Haugen of Minnesota; and three grandchildren, Avery, Alaska and Josiah.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Haugen; mother, Donna Geror; and brother, Daniel Scullion.
A celebration of Carla's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Simple Traditions by Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 24, 2019
