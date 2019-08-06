Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Carlton Dwight Bourge, 55, of Sulphur, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. He worked in the construction industry for R.E. Heidt Company for 29 years. Carlton enjoyed watching football, playing pool, and to bar-b-que. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Carlton is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Barbara Bourge of Sulphur; two children, Dustin Bourge and Joannie Bourge, both of Sulphur; mother, Joan Routon; aunt and uncle, Don Carson Lyons and wife Dianne; uncle, Terry Lyons and wife Nancy; grandmother, Jeniel Lyons; four grandchildren, Nollie, Rhett, Brently and Brody. He was preceded in death by his father, Dewey Lee Bourge Sr.; and brother, Dewey Lee Bourge Jr.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Patrick LaPointe officiating. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 4-9 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation continuing Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2019
