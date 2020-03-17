|
Carlton Eugene Welch, 64, of Leesville, La., passed away at 7:40 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles surrounded by family.
Carlton was born Jan. 30, 1956, in El Paso, Texas, and was a life long resident of Vernon Parish. He has had many jobs through out his life from contractor work to quality control but his favorite times was selling cars. He went to church at Leesville Full Gospel and was a founding member of the True Peace Singers. He loved playing music, having a good time and was a very talented musician.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Elton Welch.
Left to cherish his memories is his mom, Ersa Lea Willis of DeRidder, La.; his children; son, Carlton Welch II and wife Jamie Welch of Leesville, La.; daughter, Crystal Welch and husband KC Saechao of Jenks, Okla.; son, Justin Welch and wife Cynthia Welch of Hornbeck, La.; his grandchildren, Zi'are Moses, Zoey Welch, Darien Welch, Anthony Ingram, Jaquan welch, Carson Hippchen, Carlise Welch, Aiden Saechao, Skylynn Welch and Taylor Welch; his brother and sisters, Marlene Moore and husband James Moore of Bogalusa, La., Pam Andrews and husband Everett Andrews of Sugartown, La.; brother, John Welch of Dallas, Texas; sister, Jessica Golemon, husband Todd Golemon of Hineston, La.
The women who loved and cared for him dearly Suzie Frusha of New Llano, La., Margie Alford of Woodland Park, Colo., Bobbie Warren of Jenks, Okla.; along with a host of neices, nephews and close friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Family Worship Center with Pastor Mike Jackson and the Rev. James Moore officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
The family would also like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff and nurses at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles for comforting and loving in them during the last week.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020