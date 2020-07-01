Carol Ann "Poochie" Dowers was born on Christmas Day, 1936 and even married the love of her life on Christmas Day, 1956. She passed away June 28, 2020, at the age of 83, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bill Dowers Sr. "Sarge"; one son, Bill Dowers Jr. and wife Cindy; two daughters, Cathy Ann Kurth and husband Mike and Caran Lee Shaheen; 13 grandchildren, Jake Dowers and wife Christin, Hank Shaheen and wife Julia, Anna Reuber and husband Mike, Matthew Shaheen and wife Kayla, Lexi Fontenot and husband Justin, Ryan Kurth, Traci Frederick and husband Jude, Carolee Shaheen, Dr. Emmalee Shaheen, Kellee Powell and husband Evan, Billy Kurth, Mette Kurth and husband Jeff Frotten and Michael Brandeis and wife Gayle; 20 great-grandchildren; and one on the way, Barret Dowers, Landry Reuber, Maddox Reuber, Elizabeth Reuber, Caden Fontenot, Collin Fontenot, Rhett Fontenot, Jolie Fontenot, Justin Fontenot, Rhys Fontenot, Ava Frederick, Aubrey Frederick, P.J. Frederick, Justin Underwood, Spencer Underwood, Asher Brandeis, Chelsey Shaheen, Bear Shaheen, Cyblee Shaheen, Jude Shaheen, and Bradlee Powell on the way.

Poochie is survived by two sisters, Wanda Lee Broussard of Port Angeles, Wash., and Paralee Smith of DeQuincy; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Prentiss and Gladys Price; and her brothers-in-law, Sam Smith and Fred Broussard.

Poochie was a retired school teacher of 25 years and also taught Sunday School at the DeQuincy United Methodist Church most of her adult life. She was a member of the Calcasieu Association of Educators. She was treasurer of the NCO Wives Club at Fort Hood, Texas. She was a former member of the DeQuincy Federated Service League and the DeQuincy Contact Club for many years. She loved spending time with her family and her friends.

Service will be at DeQuincy United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. James Barrett officiating. Visitation will be at DeQuincy United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the church on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the DeQuincy United Methodist Church, 301 E. Center St, DeQuincy, LA 70633.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jordan and Amanda Mothershed. Hixson-Snider Funeral Home, 205 E. Harrison St. in DeQuincy, La.

