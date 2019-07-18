"Well done, good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:23

Carole Revelle Arnold, of Riverside, Calif., passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. Carole was born on April 30, 1939, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Elmer (Tug) and Mabel Revelle.

The eldest of three children, Carole attended Lake Charles High School, graduating in 1957. She then continued her studies at McNeese State University where she became a charter member of the McNeese chapter of Chi Omega Sorority. After one year, Carole transferred to LSU where she earned a degree in Psychology and graduated Magna Cum Laude, the top graduate of the LSU class of 1961. She then was awarded a fellowship to Stanford University where she earned her Master of' Science degree in Psychology in 1963. At Stanford she met Barry Arnold to whom she was married in 1964. Carole continued her studies at the University of Illinois and was awarded her Doctorate in Psychology in 1966.

After earning her PhD, Carole joined her husband in Ames, Iowa, where she taught Psychology & Child Development at Iowa State University for 10 years.

In 1968 when Barry accepted an international assignment in Mexico City, Carole accompanied him and taught at a university there. Both then resumed teaching at Iowa State until 1979 when Barry accepted a position at the University of California in Riverside, and Carole taught courses at California State University, San Bernardino, worked in clinics and hospitals, and had a private practice in Riverside.

Carole earned a degree in Library Science from the University of Texas in 1986 while Barry served on a special project for NASA. She then worked as a Reference Librarian at the Riverside Public Library for a time. She ended her career at California Baptist University, where she held a Psychology Professorship and taught courses in Psychological Testing and Developmental Psychology for 21 years.

An active member of the Methodist Church in Riverside, Carole taught Sunday School to preteens and sang in the choir. She also went on short-term mission trips to Mexico, Honduras, Venezuela, and Kenya, and she attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She and Barry lived in Mexico City twice and spent many additional summers in Texcoco, Mexico, where he taught classes and she did research. They also lived in Lima, Peru, and traveled frequently to places in Western Europe, China, and India. On several cruises to Alaska, they became Trivial Pursuit champs!

Carole is survived by her husband of 54 years, Barry Arnold of Huntington Beach, Calif.; two children, Terry McIlheney of Las Vegas, Nev., and Darrel Arnold (Lisa) of Huntington Beach, Calif.; two sisters, Nancy Newbrough (Carrol) of Houston, Texas, and Gaye Landry (Richard) of Lake Charles, La. She also has four grandchildren.

Carole will be laid to rest beside her parents at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles, on July 20. An informal memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Highland Mausoleum. The Rev. Steve James will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Poorest of the Poor" mission fund, Trinity Baptist Church, 1800 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, LA 70605.