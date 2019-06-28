Caroline peacefully passed away at her home in Carlyss, La., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 74. She retired from Bellsouth/ATT after 34 years of service as an Engineering Assistant. Caroline loved spending time in her garden and traveling with her family. She was a massive fan of country western music and would listen to it any chance she got. Caroline was the perfect example of a wonderful wife and mother. She truly loved her family with all of her heart. Caroline was an exceptional person who is already deeply missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ben Guidry; children, Bou Guidry, Rhonda Guidry Nichols; grandchildren, Andy Guidry, Bekka Nichols, Maddie Nichols; sisters, Betty Bankston, Faye Jessie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Caroline was preceded in death by her mother, Mamie Anthony; and grandmother, Eliza Ard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the funeral at noon. Bro. Chris Hernandez will officiate and internment will follow in Gatlin Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home. Published in American Press on June 28, 2019