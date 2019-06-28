Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon G Thompson Funeral Home
1190 US-51
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
985-370-9296
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brandon G Thompson Funeral Home
1190 US-51
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Brandon G Thompson Funeral Home
1190 US-51
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Guidry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Marie (Ard) Guidry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Marie (Ard) Guidry Obituary
Caroline peacefully passed away at her home in Carlyss, La., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 74. She retired from Bellsouth/ATT after 34 years of service as an Engineering Assistant. Caroline loved spending time in her garden and traveling with her family. She was a massive fan of country western music and would listen to it any chance she got. Caroline was the perfect example of a wonderful wife and mother. She truly loved her family with all of her heart. Caroline was an exceptional person who is already deeply missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ben Guidry; children, Bou Guidry, Rhonda Guidry Nichols; grandchildren, Andy Guidry, Bekka Nichols, Maddie Nichols; sisters, Betty Bankston, Faye Jessie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Caroline was preceded in death by her mother, Mamie Anthony; and grandmother, Eliza Ard.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the funeral at noon. Bro. Chris Hernandez will officiate and internment will follow in Gatlin Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now