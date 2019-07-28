|
Carolyn Winling Wicker died Thursday May 9, 2019, at the age of 91. The only child of Harold J. Winling and Virginia L. Braswell, Carolyn was born in New Orleans Feb. 6, 1928. She was a graduate of Sophie B. Wright High School, and Newcomb College (Women's Coordinate College of Tulane University) with a degree in Fine Art. Carolyn was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She married Elmus Rogers Wicker Sept. 18, 1948. Carolyn and Elmus ("Wick") celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2018. Carolyn received a Masters in Art Education from Indiana University in 1960. Carolyn and Wick resided in Bloomington and have two children, Vanessa and Roger. Carolyn taught children's art classes in her home, was a scout leader, and later worked part-time for Edwards Interior Design. Carolyn was active in the University Women's Club, Investment Club, Drama Club, Indiana University Sailing Club at Lake Lemon, Hiking Club and played duplicate bridge. She enjoyed reading, swimming and cooking, especially Cajun and Creole cuisine from her native New Orleans. In retirement, Carolyn and Wick travelled extensively within the United States and abroad.
Carolyn has been an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church since its earliest years.
She is survived by husband, Elmus Rogers Wicker; daughter ,Vanessa Burkhart (Richard); son, Roger Wicker (Lisa); grandchildren, Louise Whitaker, (Jon) Andrew Burkhart, Anna Burkhart, Rachel Miller (Newman) Jordan Wicker and Meghan Garner (Patrick); and great-grandsons, Porter Miller, Oliver Miller, Carter Whitaker and Henry Whitaker.
Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home in Bloomington, with funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Marks United Methodist Church, reception following in Garton Hall. Donations may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47408.
Published in American Press on July 28, 2019