Carolyn Brice
1962 - 2020
Carolyn Brice, 58, passed away at approximately 6:57 a.m. on July 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Lake Charles, La.
Carolyn will be leaving behind an endless list of family and friends who will forever miss her and all she has blessed us with.
Carolyn was a light to everyone she ever met. She enjoyed the amazing purity of children and could always be found sharing her wacky fun loving "chicken dance" with all of them. She is a graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University where she majored in early childhood education. She worked for Stines for 16 years in many areas and was tremendously helpful with her creative gift in the garden center.
Carolyn is survived by her brother, Chip Balthrop and wife Karen Balthrop of Denver, Colo.; stepfathers, Harold Balthrop of Brownsville, Texas, and Jay Stewart of Vivian, La.; stepbrother, John Stewart Jr. and his wife Lisa of Vivian, La.; stepsister, Susan Mullendove and husband Chris of Harrah, Okla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, not all of whom were blood related but bonded by love. Carolyn is also survived by her long-term friend Pam Goodman. Carolyn and Pam shared amazing adventures together while traveling locally and abroad with friends and family members.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Barton Dean Brice; her mother, Patricia Jo Stewart; Aunt Vickia and Uncle Roger Woodwick; and cousin, Roger Woodwick.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 17, at the Prien Lake Park indoor building from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Prien Lake Park indoor building
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Rest in peace our dear neighbor.
Jarrott and Shelly Guillory
Shelly Guillory
Neighbor
July 17, 2020
Rest now my sweet sweet friend. You were a bright burning light for all who met you. Burn ever brighter at your Eternal Home. Love and prayers to family and friends.
Chad Ducote
Friend
July 17, 2020
Gone way too soon! I Love you so much Carolyn... my heart is so sad
Prayers...
Lees Young
Friend
July 17, 2020
Carolyn was a fire cracker, we loved her very much, she will be missed greatly.
Jim and Connie Woodwick
Jim and Connie Woodwick
Family
July 17, 2020
Dear family and friends, Many condolences and blessings to you all. From The Woodwick family. We are very saddened.
Peggy Woodwick Hawkins
Family
July 17, 2020
Carolyn was a wonderful person that I will remember her forever
Tony Rogers
Friend
July 16, 2020
I will miss your smile and your conversations.
Janise McCarthy-Lewis
Friend
July 16, 2020
REST IN PEACE, MY FRIEND!!
JAN Wall
Friend
July 16, 2020
Our famous canoe trip with JenCo
Matt Goodman
Family
July 15, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend ❤
Lori Kennedy
Friend
