Carolyn Brice, 58, passed away at approximately 6:57 a.m. on July 14, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Lake Charles, La.

Carolyn will be leaving behind an endless list of family and friends who will forever miss her and all she has blessed us with.

Carolyn was a light to everyone she ever met. She enjoyed the amazing purity of children and could always be found sharing her wacky fun loving "chicken dance" with all of them. She is a graduate of LaGrange High School and attended McNeese State University where she majored in early childhood education. She worked for Stines for 16 years in many areas and was tremendously helpful with her creative gift in the garden center.

Carolyn is survived by her brother, Chip Balthrop and wife Karen Balthrop of Denver, Colo.; stepfathers, Harold Balthrop of Brownsville, Texas, and Jay Stewart of Vivian, La.; stepbrother, John Stewart Jr. and his wife Lisa of Vivian, La.; stepsister, Susan Mullendove and husband Chris of Harrah, Okla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, not all of whom were blood related but bonded by love. Carolyn is also survived by her long-term friend Pam Goodman. Carolyn and Pam shared amazing adventures together while traveling locally and abroad with friends and family members.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Barton Dean Brice; her mother, Patricia Jo Stewart; Aunt Vickia and Uncle Roger Woodwick; and cousin, Roger Woodwick.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, July 17, at the Prien Lake Park indoor building from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

