Carolyn "Sue" Durio, age 67, of Welsh, La., passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Carolyn was born Aug. 11, 1952.
Sue was full of life and will always be remembered for being the life of the party. She loved growing and taking care of her roses and hydrangeas. She enjoyed sitting outside on her porch swing. Sue will be missed greatly.
She was preceded in death by her son, Craig Anthony Green; her parents, Odell and Hazel Ply; and two brothers, Rodger Ply and Gary Lynn Ply.
Those left to cherish her memory are her companion, Talbert "Coach T" Courville of Welsh; sons, Steven Andrew Green and wife Denise of West Monroe, and Quentin Anthony Green of Welsh; grandchildren, Ashley Knowles, Courtney Green, Madalyn Green and Will Green; sisters, Patricia Ann Green of West Monroe, and Jeanette Collins McKinney and husband Jim of Welsh; a special aunt, Jenny Johosky of Welsh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Rev. Pat Deshotel will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Welsh. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff at Harbor Hospice.
Published in American Press on Sept. 10, 2019