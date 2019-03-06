Carolyn Sensat Fruge, 75, of Lake Charles went to sleep with the Lord and passed quietly into eternal rest Monday, March 4, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Fruge was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Lake Charles, where she lived most of her life, and was a graduate of LaGrange High School. She worked for the Diocese of Lake Charles for many years before retiring in 2008. Mrs. Fruge was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

She took pleasure in camping with her husband in their RV, as well as visiting with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Fruge of Lake Charles; sons, Arthur Gamble of Lake Charles and Kenneth Gamble (Cathy) of Roanoke, Ala.; stepson, William Fruge of Lake Charles; mother-in-law, Rena Fruge of Lake Charles; three grandsons and one stepgranddaughter; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Rigby (Charles) of Orange, Texas; brother, Dave Sensat (Carolyn) of Sulphur; one nephew and three nieces; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Carrie Sensat, and many other members of the family.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Anthony M. Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary