Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Carolyn Berryhill
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Carolyn North Berryhill


1932 - 2019
Carolyn North Berryhill Obituary
Carolyn North Berryhill, 87, of Lake Charles passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
She was born on April 4, 1932, in Memphis, TN to Edgar and Lois North. Carolyn was a graduate of Marks High School in Marks, MS, where she was head cheerleader. She was an entrepreneur and business owner. She owned and operated Market Image in Lake Charles for over 20 years. She enjoyed antiquing and decorating, and loved spending time with family and friends. Most of all she adored her grandchildren, and cherished her time spent with each of them.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her daughter, Lyn Berryhill; sons, Roddy Berryhill (Mary), John North Berryhill (Cathy), David Van Farley Berryhill (Kelly) all of Lake Charles; 10 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Cynthia Lois Blankenship.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Kevin Richard will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Harbor Hospice of Lake Charles.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in American Press on Oct. 28, 2019
