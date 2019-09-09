|
|
Carolyn Sue Carraway, 78, of Lake Charles, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick's Hospital. She was born to her late parents, Chester and Ruby Barber Nov. 6, 1940 in Kensett, Ark. Longtime resident of DeQuincy, La., Carolyn served with her husband in the First Baptist Church, where they founded the Golden Heirs seniors' group. Upon moving to Lake Charles, she became a member of Trinity Baptist Church and sang in the Joy Choir. Carolyn enjoyed shopping, rearranging and decorating her home, spending weekends on the lake, and playing cards with her friends and husband. Always dressed to the nines, she was gracious, eagerly hosting friends and family in her home. Carolyn deeply loved her family and was particularly proud of her grandchildren. Her affection extended to many, including her dog, Shadow.
She is survived by her loving husband, Pete Carraway; two sons, James Joseph "J.J." Cooley and wife Kyra of DeQuincy, Dennis Carraway and wife Stephanie of Chandler, Ariz.; three daughters, Natalie Gouldin and husband Will of Lake Charles, Melody Shaw and husband Steve of Mesa, Ariz., and Donnis Wilson and husband Richard of Kileen, Texas; brother, Bill Barber of Port Allen, La.; grandchildren, Garrett Cooley, Micah Cooley, Chad Cooley, Tracy Lujan, Mandy Aelomino, Tiffany Cota, Nathaniel "Nate" Gouldin, Manny Shaw, Stewart Shaw, Megan Shaw, Paden Clayton, and Lyle Clayton; along with 16 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Glenn Cooley; daughter, Leanna Lynn Cooley; and sister, Norma Bare.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church of DeQuincy, with Bro. Gil Arthur officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of DeQuincy. Visitation will resume at the funeral home from 9 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday. Services are entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy. Burial will follow at Alston Cemetery in DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on Sept. 9, 2019