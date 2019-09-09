Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
(337) 786-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
First Baptist Church
DeQuincy, LA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Carraway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Carraway


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Carraway Obituary

Carolyn Sue Carraway, 78, of Lake Charles, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick's Hospital. She was born to her late parents, Chester and Ruby Barber Nov. 6, 1940 in Kensett, Ark. Longtime resident of DeQuincy, La., Carolyn served with her husband in the First Baptist Church, where they founded the Golden Heirs seniors' group. Upon moving to Lake Charles, she became a member of Trinity Baptist Church and sang in the Joy Choir. Carolyn enjoyed shopping, rearranging and decorating her home, spending weekends on the lake, and playing cards with her friends and husband. Always dressed to the nines, she was gracious, eagerly hosting friends and family in her home. Carolyn deeply loved her family and was particularly proud of her grandchildren. Her affection extended to many, including her dog, Shadow.
She is survived by her loving husband, Pete Carraway; two sons, James Joseph "J.J." Cooley and wife Kyra of DeQuincy, Dennis Carraway and wife Stephanie of Chandler, Ariz.; three daughters, Natalie Gouldin and husband Will of Lake Charles, Melody Shaw and husband Steve of Mesa, Ariz., and Donnis Wilson and husband Richard of Kileen, Texas; brother, Bill Barber of Port Allen, La.; grandchildren, Garrett Cooley, Micah Cooley, Chad Cooley, Tracy Lujan, Mandy Aelomino, Tiffany Cota, Nathaniel "Nate" Gouldin, Manny Shaw, Stewart Shaw, Megan Shaw, Paden Clayton, and Lyle Clayton; along with 16 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Glenn Cooley; daughter, Leanna Lynn Cooley; and sister, Norma Bare.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church of DeQuincy, with Bro. Gil Arthur officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of DeQuincy. Visitation will resume at the funeral home from 9 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday. Services are entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home of DeQuincy. Burial will follow at Alston Cemetery in DeQuincy.
Published in American Press on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now