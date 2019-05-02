Home

Hixson Welsh
412 East South Street
Welsh, LA 70591
(337) 734-2111
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The First Baptist Church of Welsh
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
The First Baptist Church of Welsh
Carolyn Sue (Guillory) Hayes

Carolyn Sue (Guillory) Hayes Obituary
Carolyn Sue Guillory Hayes passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Lafayette, La.
Carolyn was born and raised in Welsh, La. She graduated from Welsh High School in 1966. She attended McNeese State University and graduated with a Masters in Education in 1973. For 45 years she was a Teacher, Principle, Assistant Principle and Guidance Counselor all for Jeff Davis Schools.
Carolyn was one of three children born to the late Lee Roy and Mary Lou Guillory. Carolyn will be forever remembered by her brothers, Donald and Robert Guillory, her beloved children, Chad Hayes and wife Robin of Dallas, Texas, and Christopher Hayes and wife Annie of Lafayette, La., and her treasured granddaughter, Rylee Hayes of Dallas, Texas. Outside of her family and friends the community of Welsh was her greatest love. Being a Welsh Greyhound meant the world to her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at The First Baptist Church of Welsh, from the hours of 9 a.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh.
Published in American Press on May 2, 2019
