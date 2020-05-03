Carrie Hewitt, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in a local hospital. Carrie loved to play bingo and dance. She enjoyed cooking, canning and making jelly. Carrie also enjoyed feeding the ducks. Carrie was a very social and giving person. She gave her sister a life-giving gift of a kidney years ago. Carrie loved her grandbabies.

Carrie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bobby Hewitt of Carlyss; her three children, Clint Hewitt and wife Beth of Markham, Texas, Ashley Hewitt of Benton, Ar and Farrah Harrington and husband Darrell of Sulphur; her grandchildren, Carson Hewitt, Caroline Hewitt, Tori West, Griffin West and Riley Harrington; her sister, Catherine Simon; and her brother, D.J. East. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorcerle and Cecile East; two sisters, Helen Theriot and Dolores Duhon; and one brother, Gary East.

A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people, as per state compliance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Society.

