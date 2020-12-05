1/1
Carrie Hinton Vidrine
1927 - 2020
Carrie Hinton Vidrine, age 92, of Lake Charles, La. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Carrie was born Dec. 31, 1927 to her parents Harry D. Hinton and Minnie Murphy Marks.
Carrie was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Altar Society. Carrie was a graduate of Lagrange High School and McNeese College. She had many hobbies which included reading her Bible and Sparkling Gems, and praying the rosary. Carrie loved working puzzles, and cooking for her family.
Carrie was wonderful wife and mother and an amazing grandmother and great grandmother. She was known as "Maw Maw" to countless others, who she willingly adopted as her own. She was the perfect example of a Godly woman, and her love for the Lord was contagious. She will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons John Vidrine of Lake Charles and Kenneth Vidrine of Oakley, Utah; three daughters Jackie Vidrine Fitkin and husband Mike of Sweetlake,La, Kathy Vidrine Morrish and husband Dan of Lake Charles, and Jan Vidrine Conner and husband Randall of Kinder, La; 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; and one sister Frances Bertrand of Lake Charles.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years, John Vidrine; a brother Harry Hinton, Jr.; and a sister, Jo Ann Hebert.
Visitation services will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. and will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 12 p.m. until the time of funeral services. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Brian Fitkin will be officiating at the services. Pallbearers will be Brad, Brandon, and Bret Fitkin, Chris Morrish, Nick Vidrine, Randy Vidrine, and Dustin Vidrine.

Published in American Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
