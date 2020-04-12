|
Carroll "Jim" Garner, 86, passed away in his residence on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born June 5, 1933 in Gainesville, Texas to Burton and Minnie Garner. He served our country honorably in the United States Navy when he entered December 2, 1952. He served aboard the U.S.S. Boxer naval ship. After serving for his 4 years, he decided to make the military a career and then entered the Air Force in January of 1957. He spent time in the missile program and met his beautiful wife of 46 years, Norma Vidrine Garner while stationed at Chennault. His Air Force Career took him to North Dakota and Vandenberg, California. Upon his retirement he returned to Lake Charles and joined the M.S.U. Police department were he later retired. He was a loving dad, grandfather and husband. He enjoyed eating out and talking about the military to anyone who would listen. He enjoyed reading and learning about politics. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Westlake.
Survivors include his sister, Ethel Garner Garvey; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lanham Garner; grandchildren, Collin, Emily, Shelby and Pierce; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Nathan Garner; brothers, Raymond Garner, Clarence Garner, John Garner, Jr. and Bob Garner; sisters, Alma Garner Williams, Maria Garner Coulter, Bethal Garner Herrmann, Anna Margaret Garner Clark and Barbara Garner Momzinzo.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for the compassion and care they showed Mr. Garner, especially Nurses Brittany and Kim.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services will be held under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff for the immediate family only. Burial will be in New Richie Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2020