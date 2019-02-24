Carroll Louis Sepulvado Jr., 49, of Lake Charles passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

Louis was born on March 19, 1969, in Lake Charles and was a 1987 graduate of Barbe High School. He briefly attended McNeese before beginning his career as a retail manager. Louis was most recently employed at the Isle of Capri as a card dealer. During his lifetime, he also resided in California and Austin, Texas, and cherished his time there.

Louis had a deep love for his family and friends and enjoyed time spent with them. He will be remembered for his kind heart and his genuine love and respect for all people. He was adventuresome and took pleasure in traveling and was fond of history and often visited museums and historical sights. Louis also enjoyed learning and was an avid reader. He was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Those left to cherish his memory and mourn his loss are his mother and stepfather, Linda Hyatt Pickering and Lee; father, Carroll Sepulvado Sr; sister, Laura S. Kravchuk and husband Philip; niece, Lindsay Kravchuk Ferguson and husband Matthew; nephew, Matthew Kravchuk and fiancé Ashlyn Melancon; as well as numerous cousins, friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Cade Sepulvado; and grandparents, Dennis and Laura Hyatt and Hosea and Lorena Sepulvado.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 6 PM. Visitation will resume from 11 a.m. until leaving for Our Lady Queen of Heaven at 12:30 p.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be observed at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.