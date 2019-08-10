|
|
Carroll Marcantel, 84, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Mr. Marcantel was born on Aug. 22, 1934, in Eunice, La., to Hampton and Elta Marcantel. He will be remembered as a cowboy at heart who enjoyed riding horses and attending rodeos. He also enjoyed getting together and having meals with his family, watching sports on television and bowling. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army before working as a supervisor with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for 20 years and a school teacher for 3 years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 34 years, Judy Guillet Marcantel; children, Bernard Marcantel and Donna Matte (Rex); stepchildren, Danny Buller (Andrea), Robert Buller (Betty) and Tim Buller (Roxie); grandson, Nicholas Matte; great-grandson, Desmond Matte; step grandchildren, Stacy Charles (Dolby), Dylan Buller and Nick Buller; step great-grandchildren, A'Jane, Gabrielle and Bryleigh Charles; sisters, Judith Vallow (Jerry) and Yvonne Broussard (Benny); as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delayne Marcantel; brother, Dwight Marcantel; step great-grandson, Jacob Buller; and stepdaughter, Kathy Buller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Theodore Catholic Church on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Very Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Eunice, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff at 2 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on Aug. 10, 2019