Cary Allen Battles, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Lake Charles, La., to Martin Alfred Battles and Mable Elsie Koonce Lee. He was a 1964 graduate of Sam Houston High School. He married the love of his life Gwen Battles on April 8, 1966, and had been married for 53 years. He was a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 106 for many years and owned Cary's BBQ in Moss Bluff before retiring.

Left to honor Cary and remember his love are their two children, Brian (Tina) Battles and Monica (Kenneth) Shadle; grandchildren, Ivan (Emilee) Battles, Brittany Shadle and Brandon Shadle; great-grandchildren, Leighton Battles; a half sister, Carol Jane Battles Hawkins (Dennis); a nephew; niece; and many cousins.

Cary had a way of lighting up a room with his beautiful smile and left a loving impression on everyone he met. He lived for the Lord and his family.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, with E.T. Browning officiating. Burial will follow the service at Goos Cemetery on Joe Miller Road in Moss Bluff, La. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Published in American Press on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary