SULPHUR- Cary Anthony Cormier, 83, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in a local hospital.

Cary was a native of Eunice and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 60 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, the Woodmen of the World, the Knights of Columbus, and the VFW Post #8107. He was a jack-of-all-trades, enjoyed making sausage, and loved cooking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Guidry Cormier of Sulphur; his children, Michael David Cormier of Sulphur, and Bonita Lynn Stewart and husband, Scot of Longville; his step-children, Charlie Guidry and wife, Ann of Covington, Susan Bares and husband, Brett Layne of Carlyss, Barry Guidry of Brentwood, California, and Wally Guidry and wife, Jennifer of Sulphur; his siblings, Silton Cormier of Scott, Gus Cormier of Sulphur, Virginia Taylor of Iowa, Ella Mae Miller of Iota, Ruby Stoute of Iowa, Bernice Martin of Edgerly, and Rena Spearing of Shreveport; four grandchildren, Millicent Chautin, Walt Stewart, Sharita Cormier, and Ashley Barrow; 10 great-grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; and 14 step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Frances M. Cormier; his siblings, Calvin Cormier, Elta Fruge, Elton Cormier, Leonard Cormier, and Lee Cormier; his step-daughter, Kathy Murrell; and a grandson, Michael Cary Cormier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Edward Richard, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In compliance with current COVID-19 order, we respectfully request gathering be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

