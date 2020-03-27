|
Cary Cyril Moore was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Mermentau, La., to Guilliam Moore and Marie Cary-Moore. He went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020.
Cary was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Moore of 54 years; his parents, and his brother, Guilliam Moore Jr. Cary is survived by his children, Cathy Riggin of Ruston, La., Cary Mike Moore of Mountain Home, Ark., Linda Quebe of Splendora, Texas, Vickie Miguez and husband Phill of Katy, Texas, and Tracy Dugas and husband Alvin of Kentwood, La. Cary was a loving grandfather to Chris Riggin, Ashley and husband Andrew Barringer, Laura Quebe, Josh and wife Elizabeth Quebe, Jamie and husband Cameron Huble, Robert and wife Amanda Migues, Mark and wife Rachel Migues, and Alexis and husband Jeff Shanks. Cary's great-grandchildren are Landon Barringer, Hayden Huble, Hannah Huble, William Migues and Louis Migues.
Those honored as pallbearers are Christopher Riggin, Josh Quebe, Robert Migues, Mark Migues, John William "Billy" Moore and Alvin Dugas.
Cary was devoted to his family and community. Cary met Marion during his Naval service, proposed on an island in Chicot State Park and married in Crowley, La. After completing his Naval service in Oceanside, Calif., he and Marion moved back to Lafayette, La., and raised their family. Employed by Southern Pacific and was actively involved in the Jaycees, Lions Club, Boy Scouts, Usher/Church services, Toledo Bend Lake Association and Travel Club. He enjoyed life hunting, fishing, barbeques, baseball and travel. His close friends called him Buddy and his legacy spreads from New Orleans to West Texas. Community service spreading laughter and good times kept him busy clearing lots for the new church building and fundraising activities. Working with family members he was involved in organizing/managing the family farm estate. In his later years he helped with tailgating events for LA Tech. Most of all he loved his family and cherished the years with them, especially fishing at their Toledo Bend lake house.
The visitation and viewing will be on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Miguez Funeral home in Jennings and graveside service at St John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery, Mermentau, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2020