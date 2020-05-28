Cary Patrick "Bubba" Naquin, 50, of Lake Charles, passed away at 4:58 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in his residence.

Bubba was born on Jan. 26, 1970, in Houma, La., where he was raised until moving to Orlando, Fla., where he was a graduate of Lake Howell High School. He moved to Lake Charles in 1991 where he began his 22 year long career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Department. Bubba was a Senior Corporal at the time of his death. He was very involved in coaching girls' softball for the past 18 years and enjoyed it very much. Bubba also took pleasure in deer hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Michelle Breaux Naquin of Lake Charles; three children, Paige Breaux (fiancé, Cody Forrest) of Sulphur, Megan Villanueva (Casey) of Lake Charles, and Taylor Naquin of Lake Charles; a granddaughter who he affectionately called "his princess", Sterlyn Forrest of Sulphur; and a brother, Carl Naquin Jr. of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Naquin Sr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office Honor Guard participating.

