Cary Patrick "Bubba" Naquin
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cary Patrick "Bubba" Naquin, 50, of Lake Charles, passed away at 4:58 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in his residence.
Bubba was born on Jan. 26, 1970, in Houma, La., where he was raised until moving to Orlando, Fla., where he was a graduate of Lake Howell High School. He moved to Lake Charles in 1991 where he began his 22 year long career with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Department. Bubba was a Senior Corporal at the time of his death. He was very involved in coaching girls' softball for the past 18 years and enjoyed it very much. Bubba also took pleasure in deer hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Michelle Breaux Naquin of Lake Charles; three children, Paige Breaux (fiancé, Cody Forrest) of Sulphur, Megan Villanueva (Casey) of Lake Charles, and Taylor Naquin of Lake Charles; a granddaughter who he affectionately called "his princess", Sterlyn Forrest of Sulphur; and a brother, Carl Naquin Jr. of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Naquin Sr.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office Honor Guard participating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
May 14, 2020
We are so sadden by bubbas passing. Please let us know once you have decided services. We would like to attend. Stay strong for your family but dont be afraid to scream and yell to get it out yourself. Love yall.
Kent and Leslie Naquin
Family
May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to you Michelle, and the girls. I pray that God grant you peace and comfort in his time of sorrow. Sending love and prayers
LAURA COLEMAN
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
I recently saw Bubba at the Marsh Madness BB tournament, where we both were working(I work for Acadian). I am so glad I had the chance to visit with him. My most heartfelt prayers for all of his family! We are also on the same deer lease, and I know how much joy he got in bringing sweet Taylor to hunt! She is such a sweet girl, I tried to always have sugar free snacks on hand in case she came when i was there, due to her medical issues. Any time she wants to hunt, please reach out to me! I asked Charles Clark to forward my # to the family, because obituary hadn't been posted yet-it's 377-3539. I would be honored to take her hunting any time she wishes, in memory of her dad!
Jennifer Franklin
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
From my heart to yours, I am sorry for your loss. I worked 8 years with Cary and it was an honor. May he R.I.P and fly with the angels
Mary Brankline
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Michelle, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My Thoughts & Prayers are with you & the Girls as well as the rest of the Family!! Tracy & I are here if you need us!!
RIP MY DEAR FRIEND!!
Mona Gillard
Friend
May 8, 2020
Bubba was one of my favorite deputies when I worked with him in Warrants. I know he will be missed, and many prayers for his family.
JoAnn Pape
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Bubba was a pleasure to work with always made me laugh
Ross Vartuli
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Sure going to miss this sweet man at the Marshland Festival. Was always the safest with him in our little corner. Loved his sweet stories of his family but most recently his precious grand baby. Until we meet again my little buddy.
Rhoda Buford
Friend
May 8, 2020
Michelle, Im so sad and sorry for your loss.. God Bless you and we love you . Mary Ann and Danielle ...
Mary Ann and Danielle Mendoza
May 7, 2020
In loving memory of Bubba , from Kay & Jay Dean ..........
Kathleen Dean
Neighbor
May 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Turieka McClendon
Friend
May 7, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Officer Naquin's passing. I worked with him for many years in my capacity as an assistant principal at LaGrange. As you know, Bubba coordinated and worked security for LaGrange events for a large part of the last ten years. He was always professional and kind and always spoke proudly of his family. He was also part of the LG family and he will most definitely be missed.
Melissa Enright
May 7, 2020
Michelle, I am so sorry for your loss. Hugs to you. Love, Molly
Molly Benoit
Friend
May 7, 2020
I still remember attending Michelle & Bubba's wedding as well as Megan's recent wedding. Were such a fun times. He will be missed by some many, but I pray everyone who loved him has some really special, fond memories to care always in their hearts. Love you Michelle forever and always
Cindy Loar
Friend
May 7, 2020
Bubba was a true friend, someone who you could count on!! He truly loved his family.. especially "Princess ".. Rest In Peace my friend!!
Bucky Clark
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved