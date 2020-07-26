1/1
Cassandra Lynn Guillory
1979 - 2020
Like Cassandra, her obituary is unique, full of life and love.
Cassandra's story began on October 14, 1979 in Lake Charles, La, the second daughter welcomed by Richard and Karen Guillory. Some could say she was the twinkle in her fathers eyes and a source of never ending joy in her family, a joy shared with everyone she met.
In middle school at Queen of Heaven she played basketball and also played soccer and baseball in the Moss Bluff Recreational League. eager to help her team mates on and off the field. Her attitude never faltering away from positivity, if she wasn't rooting for her teammates while playing in the game, she could be found eagerly cheering them on from the sidelines.
She attended Sam Houston High School, where she was a member of the band until she graduated in 1997. Cassandra, although suffering from congenital heart disease, she never let it keep her down and was always ready for the exciting adventures life brought her way. You could find her often enjoying the outdoors and everything that came with it, a quiet bicycle ride through the neighborhood to the hills and campsites found here or on many of the travels with her parents to Arkansas or Arizona. If she was not found traveling the roads or hiking the hills you'd find her enjoying the many outings with her sister; going on the hunt for that specific PlayStation game she needed for her collection, or getting her hair dyed Pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.
Like her love of family and life, she held a strong loving relationship with her Lord & Savior; reflecting the values instilled in her by her parents and her faith. She was welcoming to everyone; new and old who attended St. Theodore Catholic Church, she never turned down the chance to have a engaging conversation.
Cassandra was welcomed into Heaven by her grandparents; Louise and Ira Spalding and Edward M. and Lillian Gauthier.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; her sister Elaine (Keith) Fruge, her grandparents Earl and Sue Guillory; her Godparents Robert C. and Kathleen Suydam; with numerous cousins and extended family.
The family will welcome friends on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Hixson of Moss Bluff from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Theodores Catholic Church at noon until time of service. Funeral Mass will be led by Father Guilbeau beginning at 2 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUL
26
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Theodores Catholic Church
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Theodores Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 25, 2020
Richard & Karen, we are so sad to read of the loss of your beautiful daughter. You & all of your family will be in our prayers.
Becky (Robinson) & David Eccles
Friend
