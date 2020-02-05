Home

Castille Anthony Hebert


1952 - 2020
Castille Anthony Hebert Obituary
Castille Anthony Hebert, 67, of Iowa, La., died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in his residence. This morning he is hunting in a place with plenty of ducks flying.
Cass was born July 10, 1952, in Church Point, La., and was a 1970 graduate of Landry High School. He graduated from McNeese State University with his Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Management. Cass worked in surveying and drafting all of his career and most recently worked for Levingston Engineers. He was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, where he served as a Lay minister. He was an avid duck hunter who enjoyed spending time outdoors and in the marsh and loved his family dearly.
Cass is survived by his wife 44 years, Elaine "Boosy" Hebert of Iowa; son, Castille Anthony Hebert II of Lake Charles; daughter, Manette Marie Broussard and husband Brian of Iowa; brothers, O'Neil Hebert and wife Marilyn of Lake Charles, and Leandre Hebert and wife Dawn of Conroe, Texas; sister, Carolyn Marie Hebert of Florida; and grandchildren, Kassidy, Bryley, Connor, Madison, Lorin, Anthony and Jude.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernadine and John O'Neil Hebert Jr.
His cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his grandson's name, Connor Murray, to the Louisiana Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4630 S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119.
Published in American Press on Feb. 5, 2020
