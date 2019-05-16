Catherine Adele "Cat" Tarbell, 63, of Lake Charles, La., died on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

"Cat" was born July 10, 1955 in Waco, Texas, attended LaGrange High School and the University of Texas. She served her country in the U.S. Air Force, which she was honorably discharged from. After living a few years in Houston and California, she settled back in Lake Charles in 1990. "Cat" began her career self-employed cleaning houses and moved into the caregiving industry. She had a heart of gold and was always helping others any time the chance arose. She was a member of First Christian Church and a past member of the First United Methodist Church. She had a love of New Orleans and supported the Warehouse Memorial Foundation. "Cat" enjoyed the Golden Age of Hollywood and had a lifelong passion for music, which led to a following of friends on Facebook. She also had a great love of whales and cats of all varieties. As a longtime Jeopardy! Watcher, she enjoyed embarrassing her children with her vast knowledge.

Cathy believed in the universal religion of love and kindness and generosity.

She is survived by her children, Matthew Levine of Houston, Texas, Dylan Levine of Lake Charles, and Chelsea Levine and fiancé Matthew McIntosh, both of Lake Charles; only granddaughter, Madison Adele Veron, whom she was very proud of; parents, Jimmy Tarbell and Essie LeBleu; brothers, Charles Alan Tarbell and wife Jacqui, Ralph Edward Tarbell and wife Kelly, and Jimmy Ora Tarbell II; along with numerous others that she loved dearly.

Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First Christian Church, 2525 2nd Avenue. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A gathering of family members and friends will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with military honors at 4:30 p.m.

The family would like to express a special word of thanks to anyone who had a special part in their mother's life throughout the years and also to those who continue to help now, especially Chris Allen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Go Fund Me, Cat Tarbell's account. Published in American Press on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary