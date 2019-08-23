|
Catherine Leger Courville, 76, of Holmwood, La., passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Courville was a native Iota, La., and has lived most of her life in Holmwood. She was a graduate of Bell City High School where she played basketball and softball. Following graduation, she went on to Beauty school. During her younger years she enjoyed being a "Livestock Mom," being a part of her sons' activities and many years of substitute teaching at Bell City High School. Her greatest joy was her family, spending time with her grandchildren, date night Saturday's, and cooking for holidays, with her specialties being pecan pie, lemon pie, coconut cake and fig cake. Catherine was a lady of faith and prayer; praying the rosary daily and watching every Friday for blessings from the Pope. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She will be most remembered for her kind heart, forgiving spirit and overwhelming willingness to help others.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of fifty nine years, John Harry Courville of Holmwood; two sons, Bryan Lee Courville of LeBleu Settlement, and Jonathan Ray Courville and wife Robin of Moss Bluff; six grandchildren, Shanna Courville, Lauren Courville, Josh Courville, Kaitlyn Courville, Austin Hinton, and Noah Hinton; six great-grandchildren, Gaven, Finlee, Aiden, Jaycee, Ember and Ryn; one brother, Michael Leger and wife Edna Mae of Manchester; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Olive LeJeune Leger; one brother, Gene Alden Leger; three sisters, Jackie Leger Thibodeaux, Aruide Elaine Leger and Patricia Ruth Leger; daughter-in-law, Glenda Richard Courville; and nephew Charlie Leger.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bell City, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father John Payne will officiate. Interment will follow in Lacassine Cemetery. Visitation Sunday will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Cursillo rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation Monday will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7128 Highway 14 East, Bell City, LA 70630.
Published in American Press on Aug. 23, 2019