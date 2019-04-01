Miss Catherine Cranford, daughter of Cicero and Eva Cranford was born in Lake Charles, La., March 13, 1925, and passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the age of 94.

Catherine graduated Lake Charles High School and worked for Calcasieu Marine Bank for 43 years. She was a beloved long-time member of the First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles. She gave her heart to God as a teenager and was a devout Pentecostal and Christian for the rest of her life. Though Catherine never married or had children, she impacted many generations of children in the Sunday School class she taught for 49 years. She is fondly remembered for her teaching style and discipline that helped to produce many preachers, as well as scores of Christian workers who serve in churches around the world.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Cicero and Eva Cranford; three brothers, Cicero Jr., W.L. Cranford and an infant brother; and sister, Junell Cunningham.

She is survived by her sister, Florine Finch; beloved sister-in-law, Nell Cranford; along with many nieces, nephews and their children.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles at 320 Bunker Road. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Services will be officiated by Pastor Jeffery Ralston and her nephew, Pastor Brian Kinsey. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the start of the service Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a gift may be made to a ministry of your choice. Published in American Press on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary