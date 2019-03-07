Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Catherine Lorice "Reece" (Gorum) Goree

Catherine Lorice "Reece" (Gorum) Goree Obituary
Catherine Lorice "Reece" Gorum Goree, 88, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in a Lafayette care center.
She was a native of Glenmora and had been a resident of Sulphur since 1954, before recently moving to Lafayette. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur where she was involved in the Agin' Cajuns Choir, and was also a member of the Sulphur Garden Club, Alpha Delta Kappa, and local quilting and sewing clubs. Reece taught for twenty-nine years at D.S. Perkins Elementary School. She enjoyed meeting former students while she was out and about. It was the highlight of her day to come across one of her students.
Survivors include her daughter, Penny Goree Gauthier of Lafayette; her sister, Billie Rae Johnson of Lake Charles; her sister-in-law, Virginia Ruth Goree of Glenmora; three grandchildren, Catherine Ryan Gauthier, Hannah Lea Gauthier Davenport and husband, Keith, and Benjamin Logan Gauthier and wife, Rebecca; two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Sebastian Gauthier; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews including Carolyn Jordan, Kathy Barton, Donald Owen Gorum, Anita Marie "Sissy" Gorum Perkins, and Melanie Davenport. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L. "Tiny" Goree; and her son-in-law, Patrick Gauthier.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Melanie Davenport will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203 or the church of one's choice.
Published in American Press on Mar. 7, 2019
