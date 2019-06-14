|
Catherine Marie Trahan, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Ragley. She is the daughter of the late Clen Sonnier and Mary Ann O'Brien Sonnier.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff, with Rev. Stuart Graves officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be at 2 p.m. before the service begins. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley.
Published in American Press on June 14, 2019