Cathy "DI" Smith, 59, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in her residence.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Cathy enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an excellent caregiver and would help anyone in need.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Bryan Smith of Sulphur; her daughters, Trisha Monceaux of Sulphur, and Jamie Marshall and husband Mark of Moss Bluff; two sisters, Stephanie Ann Vincent and Gay Lynn Vincent, both of Sulphur; and four grandchildren, Dallas Lane Coffelt, Natalee Lynn Coffelt, Lucian Allen Marshall and Samuel Alex Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfa Vincent and Merna Dugas; her brother, Alfa "Rocky" Vincent Jr; and a granddaughter, Gracie Danielle Marshall.
A private graveside service will be held by her family on Saturday, April 18, in Verdine Cemetery in Carlyss. The Rev. Clayton Fontenot will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 18, 2020