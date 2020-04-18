Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy "DI" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy "DI" Smith Obituary
Cathy "DI" Smith, 59, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in her residence.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Cathy enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an excellent caregiver and would help anyone in need.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Bryan Smith of Sulphur; her daughters, Trisha Monceaux of Sulphur, and Jamie Marshall and husband Mark of Moss Bluff; two sisters, Stephanie Ann Vincent and Gay Lynn Vincent, both of Sulphur; and four grandchildren, Dallas Lane Coffelt, Natalee Lynn Coffelt, Lucian Allen Marshall and Samuel Alex Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfa Vincent and Merna Dugas; her brother, Alfa "Rocky" Vincent Jr; and a granddaughter, Gracie Danielle Marshall.
A private graveside service will be held by her family on Saturday, April 18, in Verdine Cemetery in Carlyss. The Rev. Clayton Fontenot will officiate.
Published in American Press on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -