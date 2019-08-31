Home

Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
Cathy Thompson Richard


1959 - 2019
Cathy Thompson Richard Obituary
Cathy Thompson Richard, 59, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was a resident of Lake Charles, and enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and taking weekend afternoon drives.
She is survived by her children, Rachel Leonard and husband Kennon of Bell City, Rae Gardiner and husband Sean of Woodlawn, Richard Thompson and wife Katy of Bell City; brothers, James Dyke of Welsh, Paul Dyke of Houston; sisters, Betty Baker and Sandra Langley, both of Welsh; 7 grandchildren: Randy, Avery Kate and Rhett Leonard, Elayna and Rylee Gardiner, Hannah and Kynlee Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Thompson; parents, Cliff and Ellen Dyke; and brother, Charles Dyke.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Reed Funeral Home. Brother Leo Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Cooper Cemetery in Merryville. Visitation will begin at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 31, 2019
