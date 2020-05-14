Cecil Allen "Flea" Roessler, 49, passed away May 8, 2020.

He will be remembered by his wit and jokester personality. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a truck driver and he loved to fish, hunt and gamble. He fought a long battle of Leukemia for 5 years.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Norwood of Westlake; daughter, Tommie Suzanne Roessler of Westlake; sister, Freida Quebodeaux and husband Keith; five nieces; eight great nieces and three great nephews; companion, Susan Blount of Westlake, and her two daughters, two granddaughters and two grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Roessler; stepfather, Marvin Norwood; brother, Russell Woodard; and grandson, Stoney Shane Richard Jr.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, and will resume on Sunday at noon until time of service. Service will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.

