Cecile Deshotel Fontenot, 87, of Lake Charles went to be with her Lord and Savior and family in Heaven, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She passed in a Lafayette hospital following a brief illness.
Cecile Fontenot was born in Iowa, LA and was a graduate of Iowa High School. She lived most of her life in the Jennings and Lake Charles area. During her younger years, she worked as a sales lady for AVON and many years as a cashier for Don's Carwash on Broad Street. Her later years she trained and worked as a Certified Direct Service Care Provider allowing her to care for handicap and elderly people of which she created countless friendships. She found great joy in being the Nanny to pre-school and grade school children. Cecile Fontenot enjoyed camping, traveling and summer vacations with her family and friends of the Jean Lafitte Camping Club. She also enjoyed going out to eat and running the roads, earning her the title "Road Runner". A lady of faith and grace, she was an active member of East Ridge Baptist Church. Cecile Fontenot will be most remembered for her love and devotion to her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Barbara Fontenot Mouton and husband Dennis of Lake Charles and Sharon Fontenot Howell and husband Thomas of Natchez, Ms; five grandchildren, Patricia "Tricia" Howell of Gulfport, MS, Dennis J. "Puncho" Mouton and wife Kristy of Lake Charles; Travis Wayne Hall of Monroe; Heather Ashley Eron and husband Chad of Hoover, AL and Thomas Anthony Howell and wife Dr. Tiffany Howell of Maumelle, AR and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years, Gaise Fontenot; granddaughter, Rhonda Jean Mouton Kibodeaux; her parents; one brother and two sisters.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Alan Weishampel will officiate. Interment will follow in Ardoin Cove Cemetery. Visitation Monday will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation Tuesday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 10, 2020