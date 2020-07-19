Cecile Joyce Trahan, age 94, of Sulphur, La passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Cecile was born Dec. 3, 1925 in Jennings, La.

Cecile was a longtime member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, and retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank after 23 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph R. Trahan, parents, Willis and Clementine Daigle, and a sister, Lucille Malmquist.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her three sons, Randy Trahan and wife, Kathy, Larry Trahan and wife, Ann, and Gerry Trahan; seven grandchildren, Cassie and husband, Ricky, Jason and wife, Meme, David and wife, Amanda, Tiffany and Michael, Greg and wife, Vanessa, Courtney and husband, Jonathan, and Justin; and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation and graveside service will be privately held under the direction of Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Cecile will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.

Cecile's family would like to sincerely thank High Hope Care Center of Sulphur, and Brighton Bridge Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mother during this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store