Our loving mother, sister and friend, Cecilia Jean Hawkins, departed this life to glory on May 8, 2020 after an illness. She was surrounded by her children and much love at the time of her passing. Cecilia was born April 9, 1936 to Rosella Carmon Jean and Chester Pierre Jean Sr in Prairie Ronde, La.

Cecilia was previously employed by the City of Lake Charles, McNeese State University, and Jensen Garment Factory where she was a tireless worker and gained many lifelong friends.

She was married to Ira Hawkins and lived in Opelousas, La. Several years after his death, she moved to Lake Charles in 1972, with her six children to afford them additional opportunities.

She was preceded in death by Ira Hawkins (husband), Gerald Hawkins (son), Rosella and Chester Jean (parents), Chester Pierre Jean Jr. and Charles Edward Jean (brothers), and Jeanette Jean Fontenot (sister).

She is survived by her children: Donald Charles Hawkins (Cynthia), Macrland Joseph Hawkins (Andrea), Brenda Faye Hawkins, Bryant Anthony Hawkins (Pamela), Gregory Paul Hawkins (Suzanne), and Rosalind Denise Jean. Also, grandchildren: Macrland Hawkins Jr., Krystal Hughes (Kevin), Camille Fernandez (Anthony), Carmen Hawkins, Morgan Hawkins and Robert Rollerson. Also, siblings Barbara J. Fontenot, Catherine Angelo (Robert), Earl Jean (Jessie), Larry Jean, Patricia Jean and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and friends.

She was a previous member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas, La. and is a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and served on the Altar Society.

Cecilia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. 'Momie' graciously welcomed all and was loved by all who knew her. Her generous heart, humble spirit and warm laughter will be greatly missed.

Special Thanks to all our friends and neighbors for your support. We are eternally grateful for all the prayers of our brothers and sisters at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

