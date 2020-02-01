Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
502 N. Lyons St.
Lake Charles, LA
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
New Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Celena Ann "Lena" Jones Obituary
Celena "Lena" Ann Jones, 79, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at Harbor Hospice.
She was born in Cameron and moved to Lake Charles after Hurricane Rita. She retired from L'Auberge Casino in food service.
She is survived by her husband, Edwardo Collazo of Lake Charles; daughters, Ms. Linda Jones of Lake Charles, Floria Semien (Michael) of Iowa, Allena Ellison (Shelton) of Iowa; brother, Chester Senegal of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Taressa Jones, Tasha Glaude, Michael Semien Jr, Trista Johnston, Jeremy Jones, Edna Brown, Sharonda Williams; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Moore and Aline Pradia.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at New Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 502 N. Lyons St., Lake Charles, La., until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at LeBlanc Cemetery in Cameron.
Published in American Press on Feb. 1, 2020
