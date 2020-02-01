|
Celena "Lena" Ann Jones, 79, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at Harbor Hospice.
She was born in Cameron and moved to Lake Charles after Hurricane Rita. She retired from L'Auberge Casino in food service.
She is survived by her husband, Edwardo Collazo of Lake Charles; daughters, Ms. Linda Jones of Lake Charles, Floria Semien (Michael) of Iowa, Allena Ellison (Shelton) of Iowa; brother, Chester Senegal of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Taressa Jones, Tasha Glaude, Michael Semien Jr, Trista Johnston, Jeremy Jones, Edna Brown, Sharonda Williams; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Moore and Aline Pradia.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at New Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 502 N. Lyons St., Lake Charles, La., until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at LeBlanc Cemetery in Cameron.
Published in American Press on Feb. 1, 2020