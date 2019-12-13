Home

James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church
202 Evergreen Baptist Lane
DeQuincy, LA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church
202 Evergreen Baptist Lane
DeQuincy, LA
View Map
Ceola M. Marburgh, 107, was born Sept. 3, 1912, in Samtown, La., to the late Daniel and Selena Smith Murphy. A resident of DeQuincy, La., she was a member of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Mother of the Church. She was also active in her senior organizations. She departed this life Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in DeQuincy. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Gloria Neville and Leatha (Ned) Johnson; one son, Cleveland (Andrea) Marburgh Jr.; six siblings; and a host of grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 202 Evergreen Baptist Lane in DeQuincy. Pastor James Harris will officiate. Burial will be in Paradise Cemetery under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Dec. 13, 2019
