Chad Allen "CB" Baker
1976 - 2020
Chad Allen "CB" Baker, 43, departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence in Sulphur, La. He was born Aug. 31, 1976, to Letha M. Baker in Sulphur, La. He was the CEO of Born Real Music Group, LLC.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Letha M. Baker of Sulphur, La.; one son, Collin Baker; one daughter, Chloe Baker both of Houston, Texas; his siblings, Charletha (Lawrence) Powell of Pensacola, Fla., William (Karis) Guidry of Houston, Texas, and Amanda Baker of Lake Charles, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published in American Press on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 12, 2020
Forever my friend!! Prayers for the family
Char Porter
Friend
June 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shirley Andrus
June 12, 2020
There are no words to tell you how sorry I am. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jamie Comeaux
Friend
June 12, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy
Williams Family
