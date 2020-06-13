Chad Allen "CB" Baker, 43, departed this life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence in Sulphur, La. He was born Aug. 31, 1976, to Letha M. Baker in Sulphur, La. He was the CEO of Born Real Music Group, LLC.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Letha M. Baker of Sulphur, La.; one son, Collin Baker; one daughter, Chloe Baker both of Houston, Texas; his siblings, Charletha (Lawrence) Powell of Pensacola, Fla., William (Karis) Guidry of Houston, Texas, and Amanda Baker of Lake Charles, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store