Chad Edwin Reeves passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Lake Charles.
Chad was born in Lake Charles, Sept. 7, 1971, and he spent most of his childhood and teen years in Gillis. Growing up in Gillis, Chad began working with his "Big Daddy" on the family farm and was driving a tractor long before he was able to drive a car. An avid outdoorsman, Chad began fishing as a young child at the family camp in Toledo Bend, and credited his Maw Maw Rita for teaching him to fish and sparking this passion. His love for this hobby continued throughout his life; most would say, Chad was happiest when he was fishing. He took great pride in fishing with his favorite lure, Shad Rap J-4 (Silver) with which he caught countless fish with. He was also a sports enthusiast and loved cheering on the Saints with family and friends. Chad was a graduate of Sam Houston High School and worked for many years as a crane operator.
Left to cherish Chad's memory are his mother, Patsy Sepulvado Reeves of Lake Charles; daughter, Morgan; brother, Brandon Reeves and wife, April Reeves of Youngsville; sister, Amanda Reeves of Lake Charles; step-mother, Lorraine Cheramie of Galliano; step-brother, Randy Cheramie and wife, Vickie Cheramie of Galliano; aunt, Colleen Reeves, of Houston, Texas; several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog and constant-companion, "Hambone."
Chad was preceded in death by his father, Russell Reeves; and grandparents, Robert "Bob" and Berna Dean Reeves, and Joe and Rita Sepulvado Petty.
Per Chad's wishes, cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held in Reeves Cemetery in Gillis, La., at a later date.
Published in American Press on Aug. 4, 2019