Chad William Elter, 45, died at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Chad was born May 29, 1974 in Lake Charles. He was a 1992 graduate of St. Louis High School and was not only recognized in Who's Who for his academics, but he was also the 1990 District 5-AA Champion for the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. He also received his bachelor's degree in finance from Louisiana State University, where he had a track scholarship and holds many track records. Chad worked for Edward Jones, Peak Wealth Management and LPL Consulting, and most recently opened his own firm. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, La., and made his ACTS in November of last year. Chad was a true sports fan and loved the LSU Tigers and the New York Yankees.

Chad is survived by his parents, Chuck and Dee Elter of Lake Charles; sons, Davis Charles Elter and Henry William Elter of Lafayette; godfather, Dr. Victor Carso of Westport, Cont.; and goddaughter, Kate Frances Lauer of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lionel and Ethel Davis Elter and Elza Joseph and Minnie Marcantel Clement.

His private entombment was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store