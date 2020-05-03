Chad William Elter
1974 - 2020
Chad William Elter, 45, died at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Chad was born May 29, 1974 in Lake Charles. He was a 1992 graduate of St. Louis High School and was not only recognized in Who's Who for his academics, but he was also the 1990 District 5-AA Champion for the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. He also received his bachelor's degree in finance from Louisiana State University, where he had a track scholarship and holds many track records. Chad worked for Edward Jones, Peak Wealth Management and LPL Consulting, and most recently opened his own firm. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, La., and made his ACTS in November of last year. Chad was a true sports fan and loved the LSU Tigers and the New York Yankees.
Chad is survived by his parents, Chuck and Dee Elter of Lake Charles; sons, Davis Charles Elter and Henry William Elter of Lafayette; godfather, Dr. Victor Carso of Westport, Cont.; and goddaughter, Kate Frances Lauer of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lionel and Ethel Davis Elter and Elza Joseph and Minnie Marcantel Clement.
His private entombment was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
32 entries
I have such fond memories of all those track meets. I'm so sorry for your loss
Peggy Bertrand
Acquaintance
Chad is free and at peace.
This family is so loved!
God Bless this family!
Friend
Our hearts are broken for Chuck & Dee and those sweet grandsons.
May God surround you with peace and love.
We love you!
Friend
Rest Easy Brother.
Friend
Keith LeLeux
Friend
I have fond memories of the great times we had together in high school and college. My condolences to his family on this terrible loss.
Bert Richert
Classmate
My prayers and condolences are with you, Mr. Chuck & Mrs Dee, and family!

Chad was always full of energy, always smiling, and excited with life! His perseverance and his endurance to run the race in every aspect, has clearly been shown through his achievements and success! Good and faithful servant, Rest In Peace! Your ACTS Sista!
Stacey Corbello
Friend
My condolences and prayers for Chad and his family. Although I never did formally meet him, I was among the group of men during his ACTS retreat weekend. He was expressive, joyful, and thankful. He made a positive impression on me. Peace be with all of you
Patrick Pellerin
Chuck and Dee I was so shocked to hear of Chads passing. Our children are not supposed to die before us so I know there are no words of comfort that will ease your pain. Our prayer is that God will give you strength to go on until you join him again. He is in Gods arms now.




Barbara and Foster Kordisch
Friend
Chad was my truest love in life. I am so heartbroken to have lost such a treasured love. Chad was always smiling that precious smile of his and showing those shiny white teeth. You will Forever be in my heart Chad. With enduring love....Mark.
Ernest Broussarf
Significant_other
Coach George and I are so very sorry to hear this news. We pray for Chad and his family. May God bless.
Lisa and George Ange
Teacher
Uncle Charles and Aunt D , I am still in shock and cant believe this is even real right now , I have been praying for yall and Chad for the past 5 days now , I am just so torn up about this and my heart aches so bad along with the tears wont stop flowing , I just cant believe he is gone . Cousin Chad will be missed by so so many and will never be forgotten. I think about all the times Chad would babysit me , my brother, and my sister many many years ago, which i will cherish those awesome memories for ever. Chad was such a smart , good looking, full of life person that I ever met in my life and everyone that knew him loved him . May he rest in peace and fly high . Cousin Chad Danielle loves you. I love yall Uncle Charles and Aunt Dee .

Love yalls Neice Danielle
Neice Danielle Lueckel
Family
Im so sorry to hear of your loss. Chad was such a funny and easy going guy. I could always remember his smile. He is in my prayers.
Katy Hardy
Classmate
Heart broken for family. We send our love and prayers to all.
Mike and Darlene Creasman
our thoughts and prayers will be with your family. Im glad I knew you. I will miss your witty antics
Jeremy and Jaime Frederick
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful guy. You will be missed by many.
Staci Dorotik
Friend
Dee and Chuck, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Please know how much I loved Chad almost like he was my child. I am broken hearted as I know you are.
Who are we to question Gods plan? With much love!
Alice Rigsby
Friend
Our hearts are saddened at the loss of a gentle man. Chad had a contagious smile and a manner that made you feel comfortable and welcome. Prayers for his family and friends. He will be missed.
Margaret and Malcolm Doucet
Friend
Deepest sympathies to Chuck and Dee
Mary Ann Pundt
Friend
Chuck & Dee, our hearts go out to you. Well always have fond memories of Chad and our little baseball team. Our prayers are for you, those precious grandsons and all the family.
Love, Van & Claudia
Claudia & Van Bushnell
Friend
Our deepest sympathies to Chad's parents and friends. We loved Chad and we were always excited to be in his company, such a sweetheart and kind person. He always made us feel special and that he loved us too and he was such a gentleman. We will miss him so much! God Bless Chad in Heaven! God Bless his family. Sincerely, Pebbles & Corwin Mire, Rayne, La.
Pebbles Mire
Friend
Chuck and Dee we fondly remember you and your son from our days at St. Louis Catholic High School. Cannot imagine how one gets through this save for the grace of God. I know that your faith is strong and you all will be lifted up daily through our prayers.
Nathan and June Douget
Friend
An adored classmate. Prayers for all of his family. May he Rest In Peace
Vickie Schwem/Anderson
Classmate
Jared Labue
Friend
Prayers for the Elter family!
Damon LeBato
Friend
I'm so very sad to hear of Chad's death. Words cannot express the grief you must be feeling. Im praying for you, Chad, and his children.
Damon LeBato
Friend
Chuck and Dee, there are no words for how sorry I am for your loss. I am here for you at any time, please know you are both in my heart and prayers . Love you both, Brenda Brennan
Brenda Brennan
Friend
Dear Ms. Dee & Mr. Chuck, So very sorry to hear about Chad. Sending you our love and keeping you both in our thoughts and prayers. Much love, Phyllis & Joey
Phyllis Couvillion
Friend
Charlie and Dee, so sorry for your lost. You and your family are in our prayers. With sadness, Deryl and Sharlene Hart
Deryl Hart
Friend
Our hearts break to know of this tremendous loss of Chad. What a precious young man belongs to you. I know how proud of him you are. You will miss him terribly and I can't imagine what it must be like for you, but please know our prayers are with and for you both. This picture of him here is precious! If there is ANYTHING we can do, please do not hesitate to let us know.....we love you both!
Ray & Cheryl Mose
Friend
