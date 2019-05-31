|
Chadrick Anthony Jamal Harmon Sr., 26, entered into eternal rest, May 20, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3007 Enterprise Blvd. Dr. Joseph Delafosse , Dean of Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research, will officiate. Visitation is from 9 a.m. Saturday in the church under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2019