Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC
819 N. State Street
Jennings, LA 70546
(337) 824-0521
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Churc
3007 Enterprise Blvd. Dr.
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
3007 Enterprise Blvd. Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chadrick Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chadrick Anthony Jamal Harmon Sr


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chadrick Anthony Jamal Harmon Sr Obituary
Chadrick Anthony Jamal Harmon Sr., 26, entered into eternal rest, May 20, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3007 Enterprise Blvd. Dr. Joseph Delafosse , Dean of Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research, will officiate. Visitation is from 9 a.m. Saturday in the church under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.
Published in American Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now