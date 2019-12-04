Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Maplewood First Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Maplewood First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlcye Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlcye Diane Young


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlcye Diane Young Obituary
Charlcye Diane Young, 72, born Aug. 1, 1947, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, in a Lafayette hospital with her family by her side.
Diane worked in the Calcasieu Parish School System for 30 years. She served in several positions and locations over the years, the last of which was coordinator of library services. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, coloring and being around family and friends. Diane was a faithful servant to the Lord and was an active member of Maplewood First Baptist Church. She lived life to the fullest and chose to help give hope to others as an organ donor.
Diane leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 50 years, Winnard "Billy" Young of Sulphur; two children, Amy Ijaz and Scott Young, both of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Hafeez Ijaz, Sophia Ijaz and Scott Young Jr., all of Sulphur; two brothers, Danny Williams and wife Linda and Kenneth Williams and wife Debbie, all of Lake Charles.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Patsy Gray Williams
Memorial donations may be made to: Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71203 or LOPA at www.lopa.org.
A memorial service for Diane will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at Maplewood First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Dr. Jeremy Blocker will officiate.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlcye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -