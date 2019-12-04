|
Charlcye Diane Young, 72, born Aug. 1, 1947, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, in a Lafayette hospital with her family by her side.
Diane worked in the Calcasieu Parish School System for 30 years. She served in several positions and locations over the years, the last of which was coordinator of library services. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, coloring and being around family and friends. Diane was a faithful servant to the Lord and was an active member of Maplewood First Baptist Church. She lived life to the fullest and chose to help give hope to others as an organ donor.
Diane leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 50 years, Winnard "Billy" Young of Sulphur; two children, Amy Ijaz and Scott Young, both of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Hafeez Ijaz, Sophia Ijaz and Scott Young Jr., all of Sulphur; two brothers, Danny Williams and wife Linda and Kenneth Williams and wife Debbie, all of Lake Charles.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Patsy Gray Williams
Memorial donations may be made to: Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard St., Monroe, LA 71203 or LOPA at www.lopa.org.
A memorial service for Diane will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at Maplewood First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Dr. Jeremy Blocker will officiate.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2019