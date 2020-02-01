|
|
A beautiful man left this earth to be with his Maker when my husband, Charles A. Lemoine, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. Chuck was born Oct. 13, 1938 in Simmesport, LA to Burnette and Esla Lemoine.
He and his brother, Adrian (Duke), were real buddies. The "Lemoine Boys" were hard workers doing farm chores, picking cotton and working on a neighbor's dairy farm along with pranks they squeezed in. Chuck graduated from LSU in 1961. While at LSU, he worked in the college's Agricultural Chicken Testing Department. He must have enjoyed his professors as he remembered all their names.
A goal to become a Naval Officer was realized in 1961 at US Navy-Officer Training Command in Newport, RI. While stationed in New Orleans, he met his future wife, Sara Ohl. They experienced life in Japan where his ship, The USS Oklahoma City, was docked during the Vietnam War. Chuck served as a turret officer and the long guns were featured June 6, 1965 on the cover of Life Magazine.
After leaving the Navy in 1968, Chuck worked in Human Resources for multiple companies. He and his wife raised two children, Stephanie and David, and enjoyed family life. The Episcopal Church was always an active part of their lives. This Frenchman enjoyed a time working up north showing the Yankees the Southern ways especially in cooking. His great sense of humor and work ethic were appreciated throughout his life. He enjoyed building furniture, vegetable gardening and was the Master Cook at Pig Roasts.
After moving in 1996 to Lake Charles, he worked for Northrop Grumman and was awarded Employee of the Year in 1998. Unfortunately, this period brought sadness as his wife passed away in 2000. With his children grown and time on his hands, Chuck was lonely. He always had a desire to do stain glass, so he took courses at McNeese. From what he learned from Frank Thompson, he made and restored some fine pieces. Along about this time, I came into his life and we were married in January 2002. Sadly, his son, David passed away in 2005. Our life was full of travel, hosting Mardi Gras Parties, participating in US Power Squadron, serving in our churches and generally being blessed by having celebrations and fun with family and friends. It was a good life and we gave thanks to God for it.
Chuck is survived by wife, Ellie Sherwood Lemoine, his daughter, Stephanie Lemoine, granddaughter, Kammi Lemoine , her mother, daughter-in-law, Jessica Lemoine Viator and two sisters, Marcia Rodriguez, husband Jay and Marilyn Sirkis, husband Skip. He also extended his love to Ellie's three children, Chip, John and Lynda, and their families.
Chuck's funeral services will be held at St. Michael's and All Angels Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Father Seth Donald will officiate. Visitation will be the same day from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Following the service, there will be a private Committal Service in the Columbarium at The Church of the Good Shepherd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Michael's All Angels Episcopal Church or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
The family would like to thank his friend and physician, Dr. Michael Seep and Harbor Hospice for their loving care his last day.
Published in American Press on Feb. 2, 2020