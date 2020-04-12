|
Charles Allen Muery, 78, of Sulphur, La., passed away on April 8, 2020, in his home with his wife holding his hand. He was born to Sam and Leona Muery on Aug. 28, 1941, in Bellville, Texas. Charles graduated from Bellville High School and received his degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas Tech University in 1963. He married Nancy Marie Webb in 1963 right after college graduation and they had 56 years of a loving marriage. Charles was employed at PPG Industries for 42 years where he retired as a senior process engineer. During that time, he and Nancy met several dear friends who raised their families together and have supported each other invaluably throughout their time in Sulphur.
Charles is survived by his sons, Ross (Winnie) and Eric (Danielle); and Ross and Winnie's children, Grant, Cooper and Samantha. He also is survived by his sister, Joyce Muery Peden of Houston, Texas; nephew, Jay Peden; and niece, Joan Geiger.
Charles was a person that could fix almost anything and enjoyed his chosen profession, engineering. The fun side of Charles was his love of the Astros and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Going to a baseball game was a treat and watching the Astros on TV was a joy to him until he passed away.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for close family and friends. Remembrances of Charles and his life can be shown by donations made to Henning Memorial United Methodist Church, 404 S. Huntington, Sulphur, LA 70663.
Published in American Press on Apr. 12, 2020