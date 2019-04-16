Charles Allen Simpson, 39, resided in Colorado, passed away April 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in a Colorado Hospital from a complication of surgery. Born April 15, 1979, to Brent Simpson and Linda Simpson Buck. Charlie started his career as a Journeyman Electrician on the North Slope in Alaska and finished his ticket in the North Dakota oil fields. Charlie was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Scott Allen Simpson, 44. He fished and hunted and did high adventures all over Alaska with his older brother, Steven Brent Simpson. Steven and his wife, Kristy, were instrumental in starting his career as an Electrician. Charlie met his significant other, Dawn Miller, June 19, 2018, at Bird Dawg BBQ for lunch. They were together for ten months. Dawn has two sons, 14 and 15. Charlie's surviving siblings are Sandra Dugas, Steven Simpson, and Stephanie Pritchard, and step-brother, Henry Buck. Aunts and Uncles, Becky Demler, Greg Simpson (deceased), Sharon Schomaker, and Gayle Darrow.

Funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Fwy., Houston, TX 77079, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow. Published in American Press on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary