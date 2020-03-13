|
Charles Brockman Jenkins, 88, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in a Jennings veterans facility.
Born to Dana Branch Jenkins and Annie Claire Bloodworth Jenkins and reared in Eunice, La., Mr. Jenkins served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 in Korea, where he received the Good Conduct Medal, the China Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Republic of Korea War Service Medal. He received his BS Degree in 1961 from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, and in 1966, received his Master of Education Degree and later, his Plus 30 from McNeese State University. He was an educator with the Calcasieu Parish School Board for 26 years, retiring in 1986. He taught Industrial Arts for ten years at Central School and Pearl Watson Junior High School and was Assistant Principal for 10 years and Principal for six years at Oak Park Junior High School. Mr. Jenkins was a past member of Calcasieu Association of Principals, Southwest Louisiana Principals Association, Louisiana Association of Principals, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals. He was a member of the Travelers Protective Association, serving as local and state Safety Chairman and past local and state President, a member of Lake Charles Lodge No. 165, where he served as Past Master in 1971, and he was a member of the Habibi Shrine Temple. Mr. Jenkins was also a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Charles.
Those left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Pat Smart of Houston, Texas, and Dana Rae Weaver of Denham Springs, La.; and many, many other beloved nephews, nieces and friends.
Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Elaine Dupuy, Irma Sonnier and Helen Frey; and two brothers, Thomas Jenkins and Harry Jenkins Sr.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Johnny Damon will officiate. Burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Eunice. Visitation will begin at noon and continue until the start of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved brother and uncle to the staff at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and also to his caregiver, Ms. Thas Wallace.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020