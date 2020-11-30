1/1
Charles Cart
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Cart, 82, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in a local hospital.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1938 in Lake Charles, La to Raoul and Addie Cart.
He loved Jesus, his family, and McNeese football. He was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church and a teacher in Calcasieu Parish schools for 33 years. Mr. Cart is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bitsy Cart; children, Charles Cart II, Cammie Corley (Bob), and Chad Cart; grandchildren, Austin Corley, Brayden Corley, and Clay Corley; brother, Henry Cart (Pat); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Drew Corley; parents; two brothers; and one sister.
His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Steve James will officiate.
Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The family requests that everyone wear masks to the visitation and service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
Trinity Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 29, 2020
BITSY, PAT AND I'S PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND THE KIDS. BERT WAS A WONDERFUL PERSON AND I HAD A LOT OF RESPECT FOR HIM
JAMES RYDER
November 29, 2020
I always was happy to hear the music from Mr Charles’s snow cone truck
Benny Burnett
Friend
November 29, 2020
Bitsy, I am so sorry. I will be thinking of you and your family. Love, Marjorie
Marjorie Harper - Wooley
Family
November 28, 2020
I love you Uncle Bert! I’ll always treasure my childhood memories with you especially you making me snow ones. RIP I am praying for Aunt Bitsy, Cammie, Charles, and Chad! I know you are rejoicing in heaven with grandma Cart!
Cindy Lee Stanley
Family
November 28, 2020
So saddened to hear of Burt's passing. I have nothing but good memories of him. My prayers are with Betsy abd the family. With love. Dianne Thomas Lyons
Dianne Thomas Lyons
Friend
November 28, 2020
Mr Cart
My heart is broken to hear of Mr Cart’s passing yet rejoice in knowing he’s with our Lord. Mr Cart was my teacher and I saw him a couple of years ago. We had an indoor slide set up for a Trunk or Treat. He couldn’t resist.
Gail Vincent
Friend
November 28, 2020
Prayers for the family
Tammy Harris
Friend
November 28, 2020
I’m so saddened to hear of Mr Cart’s passing. I will always remember him as one of my classmate’s father and our snow cone man. He was such a kind man. May he Rest In Peace.
Donna Bertrand
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved