Charles Cart, 82, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in a local hospital.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1938 in Lake Charles, La to Raoul and Addie Cart.

He loved Jesus, his family, and McNeese football. He was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church and a teacher in Calcasieu Parish schools for 33 years. Mr. Cart is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bitsy Cart; children, Charles Cart II, Cammie Corley (Bob), and Chad Cart; grandchildren, Austin Corley, Brayden Corley, and Clay Corley; brother, Henry Cart (Pat); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Drew Corley; parents; two brothers; and one sister.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Steve James will officiate.

Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held Tuesday at Trinity Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The family requests that everyone wear masks to the visitation and service.

