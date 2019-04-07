Charles D. "Butch" Grimes passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the age of 74.

Charles D. "Butch" Grimes was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Hattiesburg, Miss., to Evan Milton and Elizabeth Grimes. Butch was the youngest of 3 children. He had two sisters, Ann Marie Letts and Linda Evans who preceded him in death.

Butch is survived by his 2 children, Anita Grimes Gavin (Steve) of Gautier, Miss., and Wesley Grimes (Lisa) of Leesville, La. Butch, known as Biggie to his eight grandchildren, Madison Bares (Luis), Hailey Brouillette (Philip), Gage Grimes (Megan), Gavin Grimes (Alexis), Taylor Kathryn Gremillion (Lance), Greyson Grimes, Gabriel Grimes, and Elizabeth Grace Grimes; great grandchildren, Philip Pepiton IV, Paisley Beckett Pepiton and Huxley Emerson Pepiton. Butch also leaves behind his beloved schnauzer and constant companion Chuckie.

Butch moved to Leesville in 1964 as manager of Hixson Funeral Home. He remained at Hixson until his retirement in 1990. After retirement Butch had several businesses in the Leesville, Fort Polk area. Butch was a member of First Baptist Church of Leesville and The Leesville Lions Club.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville. Friends may visit Saturday, April 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Petal, Miss., with his parents and sister. Published in American Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary